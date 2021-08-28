US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,820 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $167,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,489 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

