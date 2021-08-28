US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $305,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

