US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Ecolab worth $211,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. 585,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

