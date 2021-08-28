US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,390,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

