US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $183,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 6,556,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

