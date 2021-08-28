US Bancorp DE Has $231.50 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $231,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 50,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,371,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 90,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.