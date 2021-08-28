US Bancorp DE Has $262.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $262,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

