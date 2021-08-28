US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $311,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 299,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

