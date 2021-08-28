US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

