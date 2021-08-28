US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,302,972 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 4.91% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,453,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. 1,043,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

