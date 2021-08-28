US Bancorp DE Purchases 20,079 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $161,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

