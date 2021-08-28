US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $319,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

