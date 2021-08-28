US Bancorp DE Sells 429,788 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,788 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.67% of U.S. Bancorp worth $567,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 103.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $58.30. 4,432,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

