US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $165,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

