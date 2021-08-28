UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 29th total of 94,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

