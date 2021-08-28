V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
