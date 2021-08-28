v.systems Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and $1.67 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,281,243,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,635,342 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

