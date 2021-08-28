Vabble Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $254,388.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

About Vabble

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

