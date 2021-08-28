Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

