Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 2.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,286,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

