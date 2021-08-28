Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

