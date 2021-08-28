Validity Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00013301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00430875 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,383,791 coins and its circulating supply is 4,382,694 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

