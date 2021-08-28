Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Holdings Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Valley National Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.37% of Valley National Bancorp worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 1,730,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

