Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

