Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

