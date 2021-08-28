Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

