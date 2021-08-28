Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

