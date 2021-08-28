Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $304.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.