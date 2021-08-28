Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $425.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $425.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

