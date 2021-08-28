Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $155,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 425,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,237. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

