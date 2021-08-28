Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the July 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

VCIT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after buying an additional 2,072,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

