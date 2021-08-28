Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the July 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
VCIT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.