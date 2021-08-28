Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

