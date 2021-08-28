Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

