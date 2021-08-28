Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.86. 497,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

