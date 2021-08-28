Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $579,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

