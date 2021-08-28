Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $74.22. 166,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $74.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

