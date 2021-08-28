Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $127,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

