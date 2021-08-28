Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

