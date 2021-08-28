Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. 3,522,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

