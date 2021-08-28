Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Increased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

