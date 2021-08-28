Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01.

