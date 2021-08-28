Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

