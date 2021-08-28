Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.