Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $523,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

