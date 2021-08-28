Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $114.81 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $114.81 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001132 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

