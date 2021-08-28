Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 5.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.83% of Ventas worth $176,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

