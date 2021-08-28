Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 12,439 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

