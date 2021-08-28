Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 381.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

