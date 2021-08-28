Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 7,136 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.