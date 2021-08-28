Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $156.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

